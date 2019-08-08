Lakewood police investigating apparent homicide and bizarre crime spree

Woman found dead in Lakewood barbershop; two people in custody Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was found dead of an apparent homicide Thursday, August 8, 2019, in a barber shop located in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive SW. Police said two suspects were taken into custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lakewood police are investigating after a woman was found dead of an apparent homicide Thursday, August 8, 2019, in a barber shop located in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive SW. Police said two suspects were taken into custody.

Lakewood police are investigating an apparent homicide in a barber shop Thursday afternoon. The death came amid a nearby crime spree that had residents defending themselves with a gun and a golf club.

Two suspects are in custody.

The deceased victim is a 57-year-old woman who was found inside the barber shop in the 9100 block of Veterans Drive. Her identity has not been released.

Police said a call reporting a attempted car theft in the 9100 block of Highland Avenue Southwest was made at 11:53 a.m. Thursday. The suspect said he needed the car to take his girlfriend to a hospital, police said.

The suspect hit the 76-year-old car owner with cans. The victim defended himself with a golf club. The suspect also tried to assault the victim with an air compressor.

The suspect and a woman fled the area on foot.

Two minutes later, police got another call about a man and woman possibly fighting in the area of Highland Avenue Southwest and Alameda Avenue Southwest.

Then, six minutes later another call came in reporting a possible burglary at a home in the 8700 block of Highland Avenue Southwest.

A resident said someone was in their garage and had advanced on them with a knife. One of the victims, armed with a pistol, convinced the suspect to leave.

The description of the suspects in all three situations is the same, police said.

At 12:14 p.m., the male suspect was spotted by an officer inside a truck in the 12500 block of Naomilawn Drive Southwest. The male would not exit the vehicle.

The suspect was armed with a machete type knife and held it to his neck several times, police said. After approximately half an hour of negotiations, the suspect, 31, surrendered and was arrested.

The female suspect, 38, was arrested nearby without incident.

While the string of alleged crimes was taking place, a caller reported an unresponsive female at the barber shop. CPR was in progress.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“When officers arrived, it was obvious to them that the death was suspicious and Detectives/Forensics were called to investigate,” Lakewood police said.

Police said the death and the other crimes are being investigated as one.

“We believe there is no threat to the public at this time from any outstanding suspects,” police said.