He crashed a Mustang convertible while shooting up a house in Tacoma, charges say

A 19-year-old crashed a Ford Mustang convertible into a utility pole as he was shooting up a house Thursday in Tacoma, court records allege.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday to second-degree assault, drive-by shooting, second-degree unlawful gun possession and obstructing an officer.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Charging papers give this account of what happened:

A woman and her grandchildren were home in the 8400 block of Tacoma Avenue South when bullets came through the wall.

No one was injured.

Police responded shortly after 11 a.m. and spoke with witnesses.

They learned a man driving a black Ford Mustang shot five or six rounds and crashed into a power pole.

The man exited the vehicle and continued walking southbound on Tacoma Ave. South, the declaration for determination of probable cause says.

Officers found the suspect in the area, and he took off running.

They took him into custody.

“I didn’t do nothing,” he allegedly told them.

Then, in a patrol car, he reportedly said: “Wait, wait ... what if I told you who did it? Could you let me go then?”

That’s not how it works, the officer told him.

At that point the suspect took to cursing and repeating that he hadn’t done anything.

The officer noted that the man had ammunition on him and that his criminal history makes it illegal for him to have guns or ammunition.

His backpack allegedly contained some cash, a counterfeit $100 bill, a bandanna and several .380-caliber rounds.