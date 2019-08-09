Man shot in leg on North Anderson Street in Tacoma. Gunman at large

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Tacoma police are on the lookout for a man connected to a shooting that wounded another man early Thursday.

Police responded about 2:10 a.m. to a call of gunfire in the 600 block of North Anderson Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Police spoke with a man who had been shot in the leg. The bullet went straight through.

Cool said officers found 12 shell casings at the scene and that two vehicles were damaged, as well as a building nearby.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police do not have a clear description of the man suspected of firing the shots.