Man shot in leg on North Anderson Street in Tacoma. Gunman at large

Tacoma police are on the lookout for a man connected to a shooting that wounded another man early Thursday.

Police responded about 2:10 a.m. to a call of gunfire in the 600 block of North Anderson Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

Police spoke with a man who had been shot in the leg. The bullet went straight through.

Cool said officers found 12 shell casings at the scene and that two vehicles were damaged, as well as a building nearby.

Police do not have a clear description of the man suspected of firing the shots.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

