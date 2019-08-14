Woman who drove over man at Tacoma park facing assault charges

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 25-year-old woman accused of running over a man with her car has been arraigned in the Pierce County Superior Court.

She pleaded not guilty Aug. 9 to charges of second-degree assault and failure to remain at injury accident.

She since has posted $25,000 bail.

Charging papers give this account:

One of the defendant’s friends is involved in an ongoing custody battle and domestic violence issues with her ex-partner. The two have a young daughter together. The father has custody of the child.

On Aug. 3, the father and a group of family and friends went to a park on North 26th Street in Tacoma to celebrate a birthday.

The mother and her friends, including the defendant, arrived at the park. They allegedly hoped to see the daughter.

They drove around the parking lot. The group there to celebrate tried to get everyone to leave, hoping to avoid confrontation between the two groups.

The father called 911. He said the mother was in the parking lot and violating a restraining order.

A couple, part of the celebrating group, were also in the parking lot.

According to a witness, the man said, “Y’all don’t want none of this.” The defendant, in a gold Acura TL, sped up and ran him over, according to a witness.

When the injured man fell over, a gun fell out of his pocket. Another man says he picked up the gun and started firing at the car.

Another witness says she went up to the defendant’s car beforehand, planning to put a hole in the tire. Before she could do it, she said the driver sped up and hit the victim, then stopped, accelerated and hit him again.

The injured man remains in the hospital in serious condition. He was found unresponsive at the scene with a fractured skull. He is breathing but unconscious and remains sedated to control brain swelling.

Detectives found the gold Acura at the house of the defendant’s grandmother. The grandmother said the car belonged to her granddaughter. Several witnesses said they saw the defendant drive the car in the parking lot that day.

The suspect spoke with police and gave multiple conflicting accounts when questioned.