Man dies after 4 people shot in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after four people were shot late Tuesday, one fatally.

No one has been arrested.

Several people called 911 about 11:40 p.m. to report hearing gunshots in the 2100 block of East 38th Street.

Officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has not been identified.

Police also learned that three women had been shot and were being taken to local hospitals in private vehicles.

All the women were treated and expected to survive.

Detectives are unsure of what led up to the shooting and have not released many details.

The area near East 38th Street and Roosevelt is closed for the investigation.