Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Troy Blankenship

Age: 45.

Description: 5 feet 7 inches and 165 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 4000 block of South 35th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of first-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Arthur Smith

Age: 63.

Description: 6 feet 1 inch and 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 800 block of Yakima Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1993 of second-degree rape in King County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1980 of two counts of rape in Alaska for two violent sexual assaults against two separate victims.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

Steven Serr

Age: 42.

Description: 5 feet 11 inches and 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of attempted first-degree child rape in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.