Two shots fired in road rage incident by driver upset at slower car on SR 512

A man angry because a slower vehicle did not immediately move out of his way in the Puyallup area shot at the other driver, according to court documents.

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He was released on his own recognizance.

Charging papers give this account:

The victim was driving home from work about 8:40 p.m. Friday when he noticed a car “driving aggressively and swerving through traffic at a high rate of speed,” records say.

When he got on northbound state Route 167 from North Meridian, the aggressive driver got behind him and started honking his horn and flashing his high beams.

The victim decided to head west on state Route 512 to get away from the other driver, but he followed.

The defendant allegedly sped up and drove around the victim, then got in front and brake checked him.

The victim swerved into another lane and the other driver shot at him as he passed him.

A bullet struck the rear passenger side of the victim’s car.

The victim again tried to speed away from him but the other driver fired one more shot, which struck the roof line above the victim’s head, before he drove away.

The victim was able to jot down the other driver’s license plate so troopers were waiting at the defendant’s home when he arrived.

A gun and shell casing were found in his vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.