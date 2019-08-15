He stabbed a stranger sleeping outside a Spanaway restaurant. Do you recognize him?

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Deputies are searching for a suspect who got out of his car to repeatedly stab a stranger lying in the grass outside a Spanaway store Wednesday.

The attack took place just before 4 p.m. near 204th Street East and Mountain Highway East.

Witnesses said at least two people were sleeping on a grassy area behind a fast food restaurant when a man drove past in an SUV and “stared them down,” according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Moments later, the suspect returned on foot and stabbed one of the men. The suspect then ran through the parking lot, around the building and took off in an SUV heading north on Mountain Highway.

The victim is listed in serious condition.

The men did not know each other, and it appears to be an “unprovoked attack,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, 5-feet-7 with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jean shorts.

His SUV is believed to be an older white Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).