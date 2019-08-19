Crime

Two men shot in Tacoma

Tacoma police were investigating Monday night after two men were shot in a street.

Both victims, believed to be in their mid-20s, are expected to survive.

No one has been arrested.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area near East 32nd and East R streets after witnesses reported the shooting.

The victims were taken to area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police used a K-9 to search the area for a gunman but did not find a suspect.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
