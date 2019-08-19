Crime
Two men shot in Tacoma
Tacoma police were investigating Monday night after two men were shot in a street.
Both victims, believed to be in their mid-20s, are expected to survive.
No one has been arrested.
Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area near East 32nd and East R streets after witnesses reported the shooting.
The victims were taken to area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Police used a K-9 to search the area for a gunman but did not find a suspect.
It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.
