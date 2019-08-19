Two men shot in Tacoma

Tacoma police were investigating Monday night after two men were shot in a street.

Both victims, believed to be in their mid-20s, are expected to survive.

No one has been arrested.

Officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the area near East 32nd and East R streets after witnesses reported the shooting.

The victims were taken to area hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police used a K-9 to search the area for a gunman but did not find a suspect.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.