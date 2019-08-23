Stun grenades, pepper spray, foam rounds used on man who swung knife at officers, charges say

Hey Alexa, how do I get the News Tribune briefing? Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how easy it is to set up your Alexa-enabled Amazon device to read The News Tribune’s stories each morning!

A man accused of swinging a knife at officers who were trying to arrest him was taken into custody Monday after police used pepper spray, stun grenades and foam rounds, according to charging papers.

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty at arraignment Tuesday to three counts of second-degree assault, intimidating a public servant, felony harassment and resisting arrest.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Craig Adams set bail at $500,000.

Charging papers give this account:

There was a Department of Corrections warrant for the man’s arrest.

Community corrections officers went to arrest him Monday in the 1000 block of South 39th Street.

He fled when officers arrived. They followed him around a house, and found him waiting with a knife that had a 12-inch blade.

The man swung the knife at the officers, and one jumped back to keep from being stabbed.

The suspect took off again and Tacoma police joined the search.

An officer found the man hiding under a van in the 3900 block of South J Street.

The knife was in a sheath at his side.

He refused to come out, and officers sprayed him with pepper spray.

That’s when the man started swinging the knife again.

At one point he hit an officer’s protective shield and yelled that he was going to try to hurt the officers.

Still under the vehicle, he said he wanted to speak with a military representative and the consulate of Norway, among other things.

SWAT arrived.

They set off two “flash-bang diversionary devices,” which didn’t do much.

“The defendant simply stated: ‘Quit grenade-in’ me, bro,’” the declaration for determination of probable cause says.

He kept refusing to drop the knife.

“Officers deployed multiple rounds of 40mm foam baton, one round of which struck the defendant’s hand, causing him to drop the knife,” the probable cause statement says. “The defendant simply then picked up the knife again with the other hand. Eventually, after more rounds were deployed, the defendant came out and was taken into custody.”

He was out on $30,000 bail awaiting trial at the time in another case.

In that matter he’s charged with unlawful drug possession and possession of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.

About two weeks ago police allegedly found him swinging an axe at a bus stop.

He refused to drop it, and picked up an 18-inch blade from a nearby bench.

After multiple commands to put down the weapons he did, and was taken into custody.

He had suspected methamphetamine on him at the time.