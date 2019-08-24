Man fatally struck by car and then hit again in South Tacoma

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Hosmer Street Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run between and pedestrian and two cars. Both cars left the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run between and pedestrian and two cars. Both cars left the scene.

A man was killed Saturday night in South Tacoma after two vehicles hit him and then drove off.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on South Hosmer Street at South 90th Street.

The man was crossing Hosmer when he was first struck by a white sedan, according to Tacoma police. He was then struck by a white SUV.

“Both fled the scene,” said police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The man, who was reported to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Numerous businesses line Hosmer and detectives will be checking video surveillance for the suspects, Cool said.