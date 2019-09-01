Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Robert J. Hegwald

Age: 47.

Description: 5-feet-4 and 150 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 4100 block of 200th Street East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1989 of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted in 1992 on two counts of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.

Michael Canty

Age: 41.

Description: 5-feet-7 and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2002 of indecent liberties and first-degree burglary with sexual motivation in Clark County for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a developmentally delayed woman. Convicted in 1997 of sexual battery in Los Angeles County, California, for assaulting a woman with the intent to rape her. That victim was able to flee.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.