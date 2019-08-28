Crime
Human remains found buried on abandoned property in Lake Tapps
Human remains were found Wednesday on an abandoned property in Lake Tapps, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
A construction crew hired to tear down a house and clear the property on 9th Street East near Evergreen Point found bones about 9:15 a.m. and called 911.
Forensics teams and deputies responded to the scene and determined the remains were human and “had been there for an extended period of time,” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the gender, age and identity of the victim.
It was not immediately clear how the person died.
The property has been vacant for several years.
