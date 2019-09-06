Crime
Man stabbed to death near People’s Park in Tacoma is identified
Tacoma Police investigate fatal stabbing near People’s Park
A man fatally stabbed near a park in Tacoma’s Hilltop has been identified as Jahleen Mitchell.
Mitchell, 38, was attacked about 1 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of South 10th and L streets, at the southwest corner of People’s Park.
Passersby helped the victim until police and paramedics arrived.
Mitchell was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he died of a stab wound to the chest.
No one has been arrested and police are unsure about a motive.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call 911.
Comments