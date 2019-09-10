Crime
A shooting in a car killed an 18-year-old man in Lakewood, police say
Lakewood police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left an 18-year-old man dead.
Officers were called about 8 p.m. to a convenience store near 100th Street Southwest and Lakewood Drive Southwest.
They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Julllien Alan Scott Suzuki, of Tacoma.
Police said a man drive Suzuki to the convenience store after the shooting and waited for police to arrive.
Two unidentified men fled on foot.
Officers tried unsuccessfully to locate them with a K-9.
The shooting occurred in the vehicle but detectives have not released information about what actually happened or who shot Suzuki.
