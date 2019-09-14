Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Jordan Rockwell Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Jordan Rockwell

Age: 29.

Description: 5-feet-10 and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 5400 block of McDacer Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2006 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Thurston County for making inappropriate comments to a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 2016 of second-degree possession of depictions of minors in sexually explicit conduct in Thurston County.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Dennis W. Petersen

Age: 47.

Description: 6-feet-4 and 240 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 6800 block of 86th Street SW, Lakewood.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1989 of three counts of first-degree child molestation in Snohomish County for forcing sexual contact with three young boys. Convicted in 1986 of first-degree statutory rape in Snohomish County for forcing sexual contact with a 9-year-old boy.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Contact Lakewood police Sgt. Thom Stewart at 253-830-5019.

Dillon W. Pariseau

Age: 23.

Description: 5-feet-7 and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County .

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of second-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Convicted in 2008 of two counts of first-degree child molestation in Kitsap County for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.