Man shot at on busy Lakewood road while driving to work, records say

A man suspected in a drive-by shooting in Lakewood is being held on $250,000 bail.

Police have not determined a motive for Sunday night’s shooting in the 9600 block of Bridgeport Way.

The 31-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to drive-by shooting, two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Charging papers give this account:

The victims were heading to work about 10:45 p.m. Sunday when a Ford Expedition cut them off as they exited Interstate 5 onto Bridgeport Way.

As they drove north, the Ford pulled up alongside them just before 59th Avenue SW and the driver pointed a gun at them while steering with his other hand.

One of the victims “heard what sounded like a glass bottle striking their car,” records say.

He pulled over, saw a bullet hole in the passenger door and called 911.

The victims were able to give police a description of the suspected shooter and his SUV.

Later that evening, University Place police pulled over the suspect and said a single bullet fell out when he got out of his car.

The suspect has multiple drug convictions and a prior conviction for unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to Pierce County court records.

