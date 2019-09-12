Dealer with $50K price on his head found with heroin, guns after calling 911, charges say

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

An alleged Tacoma drug dealer has been charged after he called 911 to report that three men were threatening him at his South End home, according to court records.

The 36-year-old said one man had a gun and described what he was seeing on his security cameras.

Charging papers give this account of how he ended up in court Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty at arraignment to drug possession with intent to distribute:

Police responding to the man’s 911 call learned that the trio was there to take 80 ounces of heroin they said the defendant had stolen from someone who put “$50,000 on the defendant’s head because of the allegedly stolen drugs,” the declaration for determination of probable cause says.

The 911 caller told police he didn’t know why the men were there. Once confronted, he allegedly told an officer he had an ounce or so of black tar heroin but nothing like 80 ounces.

The officer noted “that folks often initially understate how much dope they have in their possession,” the probable cause statement says. “The defendant replied that this was true, and that he actually had five ounces of heroin in the house, in his bedroom, hidden in a dresser.”

Asked if there was anything else in the house that the officer needed to know about, the man said he had guns. Then he led police to the dresser that he said held the drugs and firearms.

Police found about 184 grams of black tar heroin in seven roughly 1-ounce packages, drug paraphernalia for using heroin, scales and three semiautomatic pistols with rounds in the chambers.

There was also an AR-15 in the closet that had been reported stolen from Federal Way.

As the officer gathered the guns, the man told him he was missing one.

There was a .40-caliber pistol with a round in the chamber in the pocket of a bathrobe.

He also pointed the officer to an ammunition can in the closet that held homemade explosives.

They appeared to be wrapped in duct tape and had fuses.