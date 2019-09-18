3rd teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy standing on Tacoma porch

Andre Darrell Gonzalez, 16, pleaded not guilty at arraignment in Pierce County Court Sept. 6, 2019. He was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jamone Pratt July 30, 2019 in Tacoma. akrell@thenewstribune.com

A teenager charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy standing on a Tacoma porch was arrested Tuesday.

Police have been looking for Treyshawn Donovan Hilton, 17, since Sept. 6, when Pierce County prosecutors charged him and two others with the July 30 death of Jamone Pratt.

Hilton; Andre Darrell Gonzalez, 16; and Sunshine Rain Timmons, 17, are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Gonzalez and Timmons have pleaded not guilty and are being held on $1 million bail each.

Hilton is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Pratt was shot in the head while hanging out with friends on the front porch of a home in the 4600 block of South J Street.

Detectives believe Gonzalez fired the shots that killed Pratt; Hilton steered the minivan so Gonzalez could shoot; and Timmons switched seats in the vehicle so the drive-by could take place.

Charging papers give this account:

Gonzalez drove several friends to visit another friend but that person wasn’t home. As they left, the group inside the minivan spotted Pratt and three teen boys standing on a porch.

He drove around the block so Timmons and Hilton could switch places in the minivan and the boys could pull bandanas over their faces.

As they neared the home, Hilton said something to the effect of, “You know the drill,” and Gonzalez fired out the driver’s window, records say.

Police initially believed the drive-by was gang-related because Pratt was identified as a gang member and his clique was known to be feuding with rivals over the June 2 shooting death of Tyree Jevon Gipson-Faison.

Pratt’s family has disputed his involvement with gangs.

During the investigation, detectives found a minivan at a Lakewood trailer park matching the description of the minivan used in Pratt’s shooting and put a tracker on it.

In an unrelated incident Sept. 1, three people were taken into custody after officer spotted four vehicles chasing each other and running a stop sign. One of the people asked to talk about Pratt’s homicide and said Gonzalez had “confessed/bragged” about the killing over Facetime.

Police arrested Timmons and Gonzalez three days later and they both allegedly confessed.

“He alleged that because of a gang dispute, Jamone had threatened to kill him and ‘stomp’ his and Timmons’s unborn baby,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Timmons is allegedly four months pregnant.