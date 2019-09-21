Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Henry W. Hauser Jr. Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Henry W. Hauser Jr.

Age: 52.

Description: 6 feet and 310 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2003 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 2014 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, with sexual motivation, in Pierce County for sexualling assaulting a 16-year-old girl and forcing her to consume methamphetamine.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Zachary S. Nelson

Age: 27.

Description: 6-feet-1 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1100th block of 204th Street Court East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a juvenile detention facility. Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl by luring her into his home with a pet rabbit. Convicted in 2008 of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation in King County for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy sleeping next to his mother.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.

Jacob C. Butts

Age: 40.

Description: 5-feet-6 and 210 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of third-degree rape and second-degree assault in Pierce County for offering a 15-year-old girl he didn’t know a ride home but instead driving her to a secluded spot and sexually assaulting her at knife-point.

Sex offender treatment: He has not participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ray Shaviri at 253-798-2689.