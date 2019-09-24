Man accused of stabbing Tacoma woman in front of her three children

A Tacoma man is accused of stabbing his female roommate in the chest in front of her three children.

About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, the victim called 911 and dispatchers heard her say “You’re scaring me,” according to court documents.

A man’s voice could be heard in the background telling her to lay down.

Less than a minute later, the victim told dispatchers she’d been stabbed in the chest and gave a description of her attacker.

Police arriving on scene caught a naked 33-year-old man trying to flee and took him into custody.

“The male initially claimed to not be able to remember his name for some time,” Pierce County prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

He told officers he’d lived for a year with the victim and her three kids, ages 3, 5 and 6.

When told that his roommate had been stabbed, the man allegedly said, “Apparently I hurt somebody.”

He refused to elaborate.

On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and was ordered jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Craig Adams ordered the man not to have contact with the woman or her children.