Search is on for man accused of stabbing ex-wife in front of their children in Bonney Lake

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

A 36-year-old man is wanted for attacking and stabbing his ex-wife in her Bonney Lake home Thursday night in front of the couple’s three young children.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies, K-9 units and air support searched for Roger Kareem Woodard in a wooded area near the house on 138th Street East but were unable to find him.

Woodard is accused of stabbing is ex-wife multiple times while the children were present. He then fled on foot about 9:50 a.m.

Pierce County Sheriff's Department

“The children were traumatized but were not injured, and they have been placed in protective care,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

The ex-wife has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

Woodard is described as black, 5-feet-11 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts.

It’s possible he was injured during the attack.