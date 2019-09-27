Law enforcement officer’s Tacoma house targeted by neighbor with sling shot, records say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Tacoma man used a sling shot to shoot marbles and BBs through the home of his neighbor, who is a law enforcement officer, records say.

It was about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday that the law enforcement officer heard a loud popping noise and found what appeared to be bullet holes in his back door and back windows.

There were marbles, bolts and rocks near the shattered glass.

The officer called Tacoma police, who discovered holes in the back door, windows and two windows on the camper shell of a pickup truck.

Damage is estimated at $5,500.

Responding officers noted the bizarre behavior of the 48-year-old neighbor, who claimed he had not slept for three weeks.

He took a “fighting stance” against a cat who rubbed against his leg, was covered in glitter and dancing in the front yard with a spray can, shot an imaginary BB at the law enforcement officer’s wife and had a spotlight pointed at the law enforcement’s yard.

When asked about the light, the man said “We have problems” but could not give specifics, according to court documents.

He then backtracked.

“I don’t know. Maybe? Maybe I am wrong and we don’t have problems.”

The man allegedly told officers he uses his sling shot for target practice and could have “overshot” his target and hit the neighbor’s home.

A mental health professional was brought out to speak with the man, who was taken into custody and allowed police to search his home.

They found the home had no furniture and some windows and appliances had been spray painted black.

A bag full of sling shot items, a severed chicken foot and three guns were found inside the house.

On Thursday, Pierce County prosecutors charged the man with first-degree malicious mischief and harassment.

He was ordered held without bail and to undergo a competency evaluation.