Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Donald J. Streich Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Donald J. Streich

Age: 38.

Description: 6-feet-2 and 225 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of sexual abuse of a minor in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. Convicted in 1997 of first-degree child molestation and attempted first-degree child molestation for sexually assaulting two boys, ages 10 and 11.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

James J. Farnan

Age: 48.

Description: 6 feet and 210 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of attempted second-degree rape for sexually assaulting a 66-year-old woman.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Charles Crittendon

Age: 67.

Description: 5-feet-11 and 205 pounds, with brown hair with brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County .

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of unlawful imprisonment and third-degree rape in Pierce County for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 46-year-old woman at knifepoint.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.