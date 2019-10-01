U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in shooting death of Fife teenager

Shawn Cooke after his arrest on Tuesday in Louisiana. U.S. Marshals Service

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in Fife was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Louisiana.

Shawn Cooke, 21, was arrested in Metaire, Louisiana by marshals with the New Orleans Task Force.

Cooke was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Cameron Wilson in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant on May 13.

The arrest came after U.S. Marshals joined the Fife Police Department last week in the hunt for Cooke.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Monday, a warrant was issued for Cooke. Pierce County prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Cooke was found hiding in an apartment with his girlfriend. Investigators believe Cooke recently relocated to the New Orleans area with the help of family or friends, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Cooke is awaiting extradition to Pierce County. Investigators are looking for potential new crimes in Louisiana, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Detectives interviewed Cooke shortly after Wilson’s death but let him go because they did not have enough evidence at the time to arrest him.

Wilson’s friends at Todd Beamer High School told police somebody named “Cooke” had been calling and messaging Wilson the day before the shooting to set up a fight.

Wilson stole “a large quantity of marijuana” around February from an associate of Cooke’s, according to charging papers.