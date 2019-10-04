Woman who shot at deputies during Tacoma chase injured by return fire, police say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman who shot at Pierce County sheriff’s deputies during a high-speed pursuit Friday was injured by return fire, according to Tacoma police.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured.

A male passenger was detained at the scene.

The chase started about 2:30 a.m. when a trooper tried to pull the woman over and she fled.

“The suspect vehicle was being driven recklessly, traveling at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic lanes,” according to a Tacoma police news release.

A deputy then tried to stop the vehicle near East 72nd Street and East McKinley Avenue.

At that point, someone inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at deputies, said Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.

The pursuit continued to 176th Street East and 63rd Avenue East, where deputies used a maneuver to stop the car.

Deputies shot at the driver, striking the woman.

The involved deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure after a police shooting.

The area remained closed early Friday for the investigation.