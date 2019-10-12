Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Jarimie J. Close Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Jarimie J. Close

Age: 43.

Description: 5-feet-11 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child rape in King County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl he knew through his position as a community center counselor.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Samuel Donaghe

Age: 77.

Description: 6-feet-1 and 280 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 700 block of South 17th Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, oral copulation and three counts of annoying or molesting children from 1967 to 1990 in Washington, California and Utah. His victims were all boys from age 8 to 18.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Todd D. Nichols

Age: 47.

Description: 5-feet-11 and 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 6000 block of 108th Street South, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2000 of two counts of rape and first-degree kidnapping in Blaine County, Idaho, for raping a 19-year-old woman while she was sleeping and driving her to a cabin where he assaulted her again.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.