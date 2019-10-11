Four Pierce County deputies who shot at woman during high-speed chase are named

Investigators have identified four Pierce County sheriff’s deputies who shot and injured a 27-year-old woman after she fired at them during a high-speed pursuit.

Alyssa Chastain, a convicted felon, was shot in the left shin as she tried to run after the chase ended in Frederickson, court records show.

The deputies who fired their weapons are M. Hirschi, 43, who has been with the department for 13 years; D. Rose, 36, with 11 years of service; H. Clark, 33, who has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for four years; and K. Finery, 39, a deputy for five years.

The incident started Oct. 4 in Tacoma after a state trooper tried to pull over Chastain, who had a warrant out for her arrest.

Chastain sped away, driving into oncoming traffic, according to charging documents.

During the pursuit, she used two handguns to fire at law enforcement officers involved in the pursuit, records show.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Officers used a maneuver near 176th Street East and 63rd Avenue East to stop her car, Chastain tried to fleet on foot and was shot.

She was taken to a local hospital.

Two guns, heroin and methamphetamine were allegedly discovered in her vehicle.

After she was released from the hospital, Chastain pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Her passenger, 26-year-old Glenard Poole, is also charged.

A warrant was out for Chastain at the time of the shooting for an unresolved case where she is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.