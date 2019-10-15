72-year-old Pierce County man repeatedly stabbed wife in unprovoked attack, records say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Pierce County man is accused of attacking his wife with a knife when she came home from work last weekend.

The 72-year-old is being held on $150,000 bail after pleading not guilty to first-degree assault with a domestic violence enhancement and third-degree malicious mischief.

Investigators have been unable to interview his wife, who remains in serious condition.

Prosecutors said they might file additional charges against the man after detectives speak with the victim.

“Given the apparent unprovoked attack by the defendant on (his wife), the State has serious concerns about her safety and the safety of the community,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

A no-contact order is in place to prevent the man from coming near his wife or neighbors.

Charging papers give this account:

The victim returned home about 11:35 a.m. Saturday to the20800 block of 113th Avenue East.

Although nobody witnessed the attack, two neighbors spotted the victim standing in the driveway covered in blood. She asked for help.

When deputies arrived, the woman was sitting in the garage and her husband was still inside the house.

He was taken into custody at gunpoint and allegedly told deputies he’d used a kitchen knife on his wife.

Neighbors said the woman told them a little about the attack when they stopped to help.

“Her husband had attacked her unprovoked as she walked into the house, thrown her purse at her, and then started stabbing her,” records say.

The woman locked herself in the bathroom but her husband allegedly kicked down the door.

A motive for the attack is unknown.