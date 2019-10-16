Teen killing suspect said friend shot himself but victim was shot in the back

SHARE COPY LINK

A 17-year-old boy fatally shot his friend in the back and told police his friend shot himself, court records show.

Lakewood police were called to a home about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and found 18-year-old Lavonte Daniel Fleming lying on his back near the front door suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

His friend, 17-year-old Elijah Goode-Mitchell, “was frantically moving about the small living room, yelling into a phone,” according to court documents.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Goode-Mitchell’s grandmother told police the teen lived in Spokane but had been staying with her and her boyfriend because of problems back home.

The grandma’s boyfriend said he heard Goode-Mitchell and Fleming laughing and playing with the dog shortly before the shooting.

After hearing a single gunshot, he got up to see what happened and saw Goode-Mitchell dragging his friend’s body and screaming that Fleming had shot himself.

The boyfriend “told police that he didn’t believe Fleming had shot himself,” records say.

Goode-Mitchell’s grandma called 911 and told dispatchers Fleming had shot himself in the stomach.

After her grandson started threatening to hurt himself, she allegedly took the gun and hid it in a planter outside.

Goode-Mitchell told officers he’d come out of the bathroom and startled Fleming, then heard a gun go off. He claimed he did not know where his friend got a gun.

Investigators believe that’s a lie.

A Snapchat was found of Goode-Mitchell holding a gun that looks similar to the gun used in Fleming’s death.

Fleming’s uncle also told police his nephew had recently been assaulted but said he wasn’t concerned about going to Goode-Mitchell’s house because “my homie that lives here has a gun,” according to charging papers.

Fleming’s uncle dropped Fleming off at Goode-Mitchell’s house the day of the shooting.

Police initially released Goode-Mitchell to his grandmother’s care but arrested him Tuesday night after the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.

Forensic investigators said Fleming died of a gunshot wound to the back and the gun was likely 1 to 2 feet away when it fired.

“Police further learned from another youth that the day before this incident the defendant was brandishing this firearm, which had a laser light, and pointing the gun at both the witness and Fleming,” records say.

The teens then allegedly discussed a rapper who killed two acquaintances in an accidental shooting and asked Goode-Mitchell not to point a gun at others.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Goode-Mitchell with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.