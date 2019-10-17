Home care aid in Pierce County caught on tape having sex with patient, records say

A Pierce County home care aid had her license suspended after she was caught on video having oral sex with a patient, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Margaret Loe was issued her credential in February 2019 and was providing home care for the patient, who suffers from dementia, from October 2018 to August 2019, records say.

On Aug. 14, Loe was “captured on video hugging, kissing and expressing romantic feelings for” her patient, according to a statement of charges.

A week later, she was caught on tape having oral sex with the patient.

The Health Department immediately suspended her license after the patient’s wife reported what surveillance cameras recorded.

Loe has 20 days to respond to the charges or ask for a hearing.