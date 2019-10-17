Crime

Home care aid in Pierce County caught on tape having sex with patient, records say

A Pierce County home care aid had her license suspended after she was caught on video having oral sex with a patient, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Margaret Loe was issued her credential in February 2019 and was providing home care for the patient, who suffers from dementia, from October 2018 to August 2019, records say.

On Aug. 14, Loe was “captured on video hugging, kissing and expressing romantic feelings for” her patient, according to a statement of charges.

A week later, she was caught on tape having oral sex with the patient.

The Health Department immediately suspended her license after the patient’s wife reported what surveillance cameras recorded.

Loe has 20 days to respond to the charges or ask for a hearing.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
