Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Gerald T. Blaisure Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Gerald T. Blaisure

Age: 43.

Description: 6-feet-3 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 on three counts of third-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Convicted in 2019 on two counts of luring in Pierce County for trying to get two girls, ages 12 and 14, into his car. When they ran into a store, he went after them, but bystanders blocked his way.

Sex offender treatment: It is unknown if he participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Donald R. Morgan

Age: 33.

Description: 6-feet-2 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 2100 block of 78th Street Court East, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 on two counts of second-degree rape in Pierce County for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her. He was returned to prison after displaying “stalker-like” tendencies toward neighbor girls.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.