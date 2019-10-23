Woman killed in head-on crash in Tacoma is identified

A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday in a head-on collision in Tacoma.

Melody Condie, of Fife, was driving in the 4900 block of Norpoint Way NE about 12:20 p.m. when she police say crossed the center line.

Her Toyota Camry struck an Econoline van.

Police closed down the area for about two hours during the investigation.

Condie’s two passengers, a 51-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

A 79-year-old woman driving the van suffered minor injuries.

It was unknown what caused Condie to swerve into oncoming traffic.