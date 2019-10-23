Crime

Woman killed in head-on crash in Tacoma is identified

A 56-year-old woman died Tuesday in a head-on collision in Tacoma.

Melody Condie, of Fife, was driving in the 4900 block of Norpoint Way NE about 12:20 p.m. when she police say crossed the center line.

Her Toyota Camry struck an Econoline van.

Police closed down the area for about two hours during the investigation.

Condie’s two passengers, a 51-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

A 79-year-old woman driving the van suffered minor injuries.

It was unknown what caused Condie to swerve into oncoming traffic.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
