He shot an officer while being arrested in Auburn. Now he’ll spend 17 years in prison

An Auburn man who shot and wounded a law enforcement officer trying to arrest him three years ago was sentenced Friday to 17 years, six months in prison.

Randy Lee Hall, 34, pleaded guilty in March to assault on a person assisting federal officers, assault of federal officers and using a firearm during a crime of violence. A grand jury indicted him in August 2016.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office:

A task force linked Hall to an April 23, 2016, drive-by shooting in Seattle’ Capitol Hill neighborhood that broke windows at a Seattle University building and nearby apartment.

Nobody was injured, but pedestrians went running when shots rang out.

Police found 46 shell casings at the scene.

Detectives determined Hall was driving the SUV used in the shooting, which was later abandoned in West Seattle with two guns inside. One of the guns used in the shooting was linked to nine other shootings, including one homicide.

Seattle police officers, state Department of Corrections officers and federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to arrest Hall June 28, 2016, at his Auburn apartment.

The task force moved in as he got inside his vehicle.

A DOC officer holstered his gun and pulled out a Taser to take Hall into custody, but Hall fired twice at the officer and struck him in the leg.

The officer and agents returned fire, shooting Hall in the shoulder.

“This defendant proved himself a menace — not only to the public, but to law enforcement officers working to keep all of us safe,” U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran said in a news release. “Strikingly, in this case, the officer switched from his firearm to a Taser to try to safely arrest Hall without bloodshed — and for that measured response, he was shot twice in the leg requiring surgery and a lengthy recovery period.”

At Hall’s sentencing Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez ordered Hall to pay $86,803 in restitution for the DOC officer’s medical bills.

Hall will be on supervised release for five years when he gets out of prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He has prior convictions for robbery, domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine.