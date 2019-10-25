Teacher’s aide accused of inappropriate relationship with student has been sentenced

A paraeducator accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Graham-Kapowsin High School was sentenced Friday.

Wendy Lynn Wagoner, 49, pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to communication with a minor for immoral purposes earlier this month.

Judge Sabrina Ahrens sentenced her to a month in jail, which is what both the defense and prosecution recommended.

Wagoner has no criminal history and appears to be a low risk to re-offend, court records say.

Charging papers give this account of what happened:

The 17-year-old had an individualized education plan and was Wagoner’s student.

Another school employee reported seeing the two kissing in April, and Wagoner resigned when told she was being investigated.

Wagoner and the teenager denied a sexual relationship, but investigators found sexual text messages between them.

On Friday, Wagoner told the court: “It should never have happened” and won’t happen again.

“I’m very remorseful,” she said tearfully. “... I just want to go home.”

The court issued an order prohibiting Wagoner from contacting the teenager for five years.

Her conviction will require her to register as a sex offender.