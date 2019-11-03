Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Brett A. Schmus

Brett A. Schmus Pierce County Sheriff's Department

Age: 31.

Description: 5-feet-11 and 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 19100 block of B Street East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of three counts of third-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Convicted in 2008 of fourth-degree assault in Pierce County for sexually assaulting another teenage girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Orion A. Jones

Orion A. Jones Tacoma Police Department

Age: 23.

Description: 5-feet-8 and 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 3000 block of South Melrose Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2009 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 2011 of attempted first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Gerald Blaisure





Gerald Blaisure Tacoma Police Department

Age: 34.

Description: 6-feet-3 and 210 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 8700 block of South Hosmer Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of three counts of third-degree child rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.