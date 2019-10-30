Crime

81-year-old woman struck, killed while out for a daily stroll in Puyallup

An 81-year-old Puyallup woman died Tuesday after a vehicle struck her while she was out walking in her neighborhood.

Dalbir Kaur was crossing the road in the 8100 block of 152nd Street East when she was hit by a 2008 Lexus RX about 4:35 p.m.

Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies did not arrest the 72-year-old woman behind the wheel because the incident was ruled an accident.

Kaur, who lived about a block from where she was killed, was known to take regular walks in the area.

The driver also lives in the neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
  Comments  