81-year-old woman struck, killed while out for a daily stroll in Puyallup

An 81-year-old Puyallup woman died Tuesday after a vehicle struck her while she was out walking in her neighborhood.

Dalbir Kaur was crossing the road in the 8100 block of 152nd Street East when she was hit by a 2008 Lexus RX about 4:35 p.m.

Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies did not arrest the 72-year-old woman behind the wheel because the incident was ruled an accident.

Kaur, who lived about a block from where she was killed, was known to take regular walks in the area.

The driver also lives in the neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Department.