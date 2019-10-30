Crime
81-year-old woman struck, killed while out for a daily stroll in Puyallup
An 81-year-old Puyallup woman died Tuesday after a vehicle struck her while she was out walking in her neighborhood.
Dalbir Kaur was crossing the road in the 8100 block of 152nd Street East when she was hit by a 2008 Lexus RX about 4:35 p.m.
Kaur was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies did not arrest the 72-year-old woman behind the wheel because the incident was ruled an accident.
Kaur, who lived about a block from where she was killed, was known to take regular walks in the area.
The driver also lives in the neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
