Crime

Seattle SWAT and gang unit arrest suspect at Tacoma Mall

Police used flash-bang grenades to apprehend a wanted felon was outside the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday.

SWAT and gang-unit officers with the Seattle Police Department converged on the suspect, a Seattle resident, in the parking lot of the mall near J.C. Penney just before 2 p.m.

Flash-bang grenades are used to stun and distract people.

Police used the devices because the 29-year-old suspect previously was convicted of violent felony offenses, according to a Seattle police spokesman.

Police would not divulge what the suspect was wanted for.

Profile Image of Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.
