Seattle SWAT and gang unit arrest suspect at Tacoma Mall

Police used flash-bang grenades to apprehend a wanted felon was outside the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday.

SWAT and gang-unit officers with the Seattle Police Department converged on the suspect, a Seattle resident, in the parking lot of the mall near J.C. Penney just before 2 p.m.

Flash-bang grenades are used to stun and distract people.

Police used the devices because the 29-year-old suspect previously was convicted of violent felony offenses, according to a Seattle police spokesman.

Police would not divulge what the suspect was wanted for.