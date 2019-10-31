He took sexually explicit photos and traded a child’s underwear to see child rape

A Spanaway man who took sexually explicit photographs of an 11-year-old and traded the child’s underwear for images of child rape could spend more than 15 years in prison.

A federal jury deliberated two days before convicting Donnie Barnes, 52, of production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3 and faces a mandatory minimum 15-year prison term, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Police first took note of Barnes in February 2018 after a detective in Australia noticed a suspicious file on a public photo-sharing website showing close-up photos of a child’s genitals.

The next day, an undercover officer commented on the pictures and received emails from Barnes describing the child in “sexual terms,” according to a news release.

Homeland Security officers searched Barnes’ house in March 2018 and found child porn on an electronic storage device.

He allegedly admitted to taking sexual pictures while the child was sleeping and uploading them to the Internet. Barnes also admitted he sent the child’s soiled underwear to someone on Craigslist in exchange for images of child rape.