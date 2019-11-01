400 marijuana plants seized from grow house near Tacoma high school

Three people have been charged in connection with a marijuana grow found inside a house near a Tacoma high school.

The bust occurred April 14, 2017. Pierce County prosecutors on Thursday charged a 25-year-old woman and two men, ages 19 and 30, with unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school grounds and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

An arraignment for all three has been set for Nov. 14.

Charging papers give this account:

The woman called 911 that day because she looked at her surveillance camera and spotted four men breaking into the home.

Officers responded to the burglary in progress and arrested the four intruders, who had stolen several containers of marijuana.

Tacoma police notified the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board about the grow house, which was within 1,000 feet of Wilson High School.

State agents served a warrant on the home and found more than 400 pot plants in the house and garage, as well as seven pounds of hash in the refrigerator and a loaded handgun underneath the couch.