His death threats to the City Council did not save Pacific Lanes. Now he’s sentenced

David Herbert Ide watched TV, spent time on the computer and bowled at Pacific Lanes.

That’s what he had, the 61-year-old told a Pierce County Superior Court judge Tuesday.

Then he read a newspaper article that the place where he’d bowled since age 10 — the place where his parents met — was going to be torn down and replaced with an apartment complex.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ide said.

He took matters into his own hands in April by making death threats to the Tacoma City Council, charging papers allege.

He pleaded guilty to telephone harassment and intimidating a public servant, and Judge Stephanie Arend gave him a low-end sentence of a year and five months in prison.

“I had no intention of harming anyone,” Ide told the court. “... I didn’t even know how many council members there were.”

Charging papers said he made calls to the city in which he threatened to kill members of the City Council if Pacific Lanes was demolished.

In a final call, he allegedly used a racial slur and profanity to say that he had a message for the mayor and all the council members.

If “one splinter, one brick” was removed from Pacific Lanes, “you all will be exterminated, your family will be killed in front of your eyes,” he reportedly said.

Deputy prosecutor Kawyne Lund told the court: “This was a series of calls. It was not one call.”

Some, she told the judge, were “flat-out disturbing.”

Lund also noted that Ide has a 1992 conviction for a homicide, “which I can only imagine didn’t exactly quell their concerns,” Lund said of the victims.

Court records say Ide was sentenced to about 17 years in prison for shooting 22-year-old Timoree Suzelle Martin at his home in Tacoma and leaving her body in an area past the Roy Y.

Defense attorney Peter Reich told the court that it was clear in the messages with explicit threats that Ide was intoxicated.

“PTSD and a bottle of whiskey,” Ide himself told the judge.

He said he lost his job as a laborer after his knees went bad in 2013. Then about a year and a half ago his home burned down.

The 150-pound American Bulldog who Ide considered his only friend died in the blaze.

Ide himself spent two painful months being treated for burns at Harborview Medical Center, then another two living out of a hotel, struggling financially.

His mother helped him get into a new home. He got a new dog.

Then he learned he was about to lose Pacific Lanes, the “one decent place in the city,” he said.

He wanted to get Pacific Lanes declared a historic landmark to “save a place that means so much to Tacoma and the people who go there,” he told the judge.

He didn’t get the responses he wanted.

Ide said he doesn’t remember the specifics of the threats that followed.

He doesn’t like confrontation, he explained, but, “I can sure tell an answering machine what to do.”

Judge Arend thanked Ide for his candor.

She noted that he took the time to get a burner phone to make the calls.

“The whole thing is disturbing, obviously,” the judge said.

Arend also said it’s clear he needs to be evaluated for treatment.

“I want to see a PTSD specialist,” Ide told her. “I can’t go on like this.”

Alcohol, he said, is a medication for him.

“That sounds like a problem,” the judge told Ide.

Then she handed down his sentence.

Demolition of the bowling alley at 7015 S. D St. started this summer.