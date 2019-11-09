Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

William B. Pickerel Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

William B. Pickerel

Age: 84.

Description: 5-feet-9 and 205 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 19100 block of B Street East, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of two counts of third-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual misconduct with a child in King County for sexualling assaulting five teenage boys he met as a teacher and wrestling coach.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Zachary S. Nelson

Age: 27.

Description: 6 feet and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy at a juvenile detention facility. Convicted in 2008 of first-degree child molestation in King County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl by luring her into his home with a pet rabbit. Convicted in 2008 of first-degree burglary with sexual motivation in King County for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old boy sleeping next to his mother.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s detective GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.