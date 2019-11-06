Arson ruled in ‘stubborn’ fire that destroyed Tacoma restaurant

A fire that destroyed a Tacoma restaurant late Tuesday has been ruled arson, according to the Fire Department.

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. to the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street, where the back of Great Wall Buffet was burning.

Firefighters immediately entered the building to make sure nobody was inside.

While scouting the restaurant, they noticed the roof looked unstable and ordered all firefighters out moments before the roof collapsed.

No one was injured.

The building is a total loss, Tacoma Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke said.

Crews remained on scene for hours putting out hot spots.

“We treat this as our second home and now something like this happens,” restaurant manager Nicholas Walker told KOMO News. “It’s really bad.”

The department called the fire “stubborn” and “destructive” on its Twitter account.

Tacoma police have taken over the arson investigation.