Crime
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout at Kent apartment complex
One man was killed and another injured after a shootout early Friday at a Kent apartment complex, according to police.
Officers were called about 3 a.m. to the Row Apartments in the 25400 block of 98th Place South after someone reported hearing gunshots.
They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A K-9 search of the area found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was found near the football field at Kent-Meridian High School and taken to a nearby hospital.
Detectives have not said what led up to the shooting but said they believe the two men knew each other.
The victim has not been identified.
Comments