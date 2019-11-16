Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Michael L. Lessard Pierce County Sheriff's Department

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Michael L. Lessard

Age: 55.

Description: 5-feet-7 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Spanaway.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1995 of first-degree child rape in Lewis County for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy he was babysitting. Records indicate he molested the boy and took photographs of him while the boy was sleeping.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Kenneth H. White

Age: 30.

Description: 5-feet-9 and 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2013 of two counts of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of promoting prostitution, first-degree kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment in Clark County for holding a 14-year-old girl and three others against their will. He met the girl on a bus, drugged her with a soda and threatened to shoot her when she woke up in a home and tried to leave. Convicted in 2014 of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.

Michael J. Rhodabarger

Age: 32.

Description: 5-feet-9 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient, Pierce County.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2007 of attempted second-degree child assault with sexual motivation, two counts of third-degree child rape and communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 13 and 14. Convicted in 2003 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy.

Sex offender treatment: He did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Pierce County sheriff’s specialist GayLynn Jackson at 253-798-7706.