Man shot several times during fight in Lakewood parking lot

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times during a disagreement in a Lakewood parking lot early Friday, police said.

Officers were called about 1:45 a.m. to the 8300 block of 83rd Avenue Southwest and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

They rendered aid on scene until West Pierce firefighters arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

He was reported to be in stable condition.

The shooter has not been located.

Investigators have not yet determined what the disagreement was about or whether the men knew each other.

