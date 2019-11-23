Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

Kevin Anderson Tacoma Police Department

The following convicted sex offenders recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Kevin Anderson

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Age: 45.

Description: 6 feet and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 1200 block of South Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2010 of third-degree assault with sexual motivation in Spokane County for sexually assaulting a woman. Convicted in 1998 of third-degree child rape in Spokane County for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Convicted in 1994 of second-degree child rape in Spokane County for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Jeffrey L. Wilson

Age: 66.

Description: 5-feet-9 and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 1800 block of East 32nd Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1994 of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Pierce County for sexually assaulting two girls playing in their backyard. Convicted in 1981 and 1986 of indecent liberties for sexually assaulting underage girls.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while at the state’s Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Sean Duffy

Age: 62.

Description: 6 feet and 300 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 1400 block of East 31st Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1980 of first-degree rape in King County for breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Sex offender treatment: He participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.