Hung jury on charges of murder and arson at Orting-area treehouse; new trial set

A jury hung Monday on some charges in the trial of a man accused of killing a romantic rival at a treehouse near Orting and burning down the crime scene.

After a week and a half of deliberations, the jury returned a verdict Monday that convicted 44-year-old Troy Joe Chute of third-degree assault and decided it couldn’t come to a consensus on other charges.

The jurors found Chute not guilty of first-degree murder but could not reach a decision about whether to convict him of the lesser crimes of second-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter for the death of 34-year-old Jacob Nicholas.

They also didn’t unanimously decide whether to convict Chute of first-degree or second-degree arson.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge James Orlando declared a mistrial as to those counts, and a new trial was set for next year.

Sentencing for the assault conviction was set for next month.

Prosecutors argued Chute and Nicholas loved the same woman and that jealousy and rage led Chute to kill Nicholas on March 12, 2018, at the remote treehouse where the woman was staying.

Chute was also upset because he believed Nicholas had stolen his Harley motorcycle, prosecutors alleged.

Nicholas was shot in the chest at the treehouse and the woman was shot in the foot.

Chute argued that he shot Nicholas in self-defense and that he didn’t mean to shoot the woman.

The treehouse had burned down when investigators arrived.