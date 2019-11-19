Fox Island couple found dead after homicide-suicide are identified

Getty Images

A Fox Island couple found dead at their home after a homicide-suicide Sunday have been identified.

Investigators believe William Christopher Cranston, 57, fatally shot his wife while she was on the phone with 911 dispatchers reporting that her husband had a gun.

By the time Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Queets Place, LeAnn Michele Cranston was found dead outside the house.

The 48-year-old woman died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

William Cranston was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

The shootings took place about 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers said LeAnn Cranston was briefly on the phone to report her husband with a gun when they heard several gunshots.

The couple married in 2006 and did not have children.

They filed for divorce in September 2018, but in March ended the proceedings with a joint notice of reconciliation.

Records indicate the Cranstons went to counseling, but could not work out their problems.

Two months ago, they again filed for divorce.