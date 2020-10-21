Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Crime

Do you recognize the men who robbed a Tacoma pharmacy with a screwdriver?

Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who stole prescription drugs from a pharmacy and threatened a pharmacist with a screwdriver.

The holdup occurred about 10:35 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Hospice Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Pacific Avenue South.

Two men were inside the business for a while before approaching the pharmacy counter and forcing their way through an employee door, police said.

One robber threatened the pharmacist with a screwdriver while the other grabbed multiple bottles of pain medication.

Both men fled on foot.

No one was injured.

The suspects were both described as light-skinned black men, about 5-feet-10 and 175 to 185 pounds. Both carried backpacks and wore surgical style masks.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
