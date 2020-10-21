Do you recognize the men who robbed a Tacoma pharmacy with a screwdriver?

Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who stole prescription drugs from a pharmacy and threatened a pharmacist with a screwdriver.

The holdup occurred about 10:35 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Hospice Pharmacy in the 5400 block of Pacific Avenue South.

Two men were inside the business for a while before approaching the pharmacy counter and forcing their way through an employee door, police said.

One robber threatened the pharmacist with a screwdriver while the other grabbed multiple bottles of pain medication.

Both men fled on foot.

No one was injured.

The suspects were both described as light-skinned black men, about 5-feet-10 and 175 to 185 pounds. Both carried backpacks and wore surgical style masks.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.